Maryland mobile and online sports betting could generate $30 million in first year

The long wait for mobile sports betting in Maryland is over. At a press conference Tuesday in Annapolis, Governor Larry Hogan announced that online and mobile sports betting will launch on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Hogan said seven sports books will go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday adding that the launch "marks the culmination of literally years of effort to get sports betting fully up and running in the State of Maryland."

Maryland voters passed a referendum to allow sports betting over two years ago. Hogan signed legislation that legalized sports betting nearly 18 months ago. But then the process stalled.

John Martin, director of the Maryland Lottery told FOX 5 that mobile sports betting could generate $25 to $30 million in tax revenue in its first year. The Hogan administration says sports betting could bring in nearly $100 million by 2027.