Maryland measure would strengthen hate crime legislation

The parents of a black college student who was stabbed to death at the University of Maryland are urging lawmakers to strengthen Maryland's hate crime law.

Dawn and Rick Collins spoke Tuesday at a news conference with Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

The measure would clarify that hate doesn't have to be the sole motivation for a hate crime. Sean Urbanski was found guilty in December of killing 2nd Lt. Richard Collins III in 2017.

But a judge threw out a hate crime charge after ruling prosecutors didn't meet their legal burden of showing that racial hatred motivated Urbanski. The measure is named after Collins.