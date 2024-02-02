Maryland measles case confirmed. Check to see if you may have been exposed.

A case of measles has been confirmed in a person who lives in Maryland.

Health officials announced a positive case of measles in a Montgomery County resident who recently traveled internationally. They are urging Marylanders to check exposure times, monitor possible symptoms, and make sure their vaccinations are up-to-date. Anyone who visited the following locations during any of the following hours may have been exposed:

CHECK MEASLES EXPOSURE TIMES

Washington Dulles International Airport International Terminal

January 27th 6:00 am - 9:30 am

Claridge House at 2445 Lyttonsville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910

January 27th 7:30 am - 10:00 am

January 27th 6:00 pm - January 28th 1:00 am

January 29th 7:00 am - 10:00 am

Suburban Hospital Emergency Department

January 27th 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

SYMPTOMS OF MEASLES

Early symptoms of measles are a fever of more than 101 degrees Fahrenheit, runny nose, cough, and red, watery eyes. Usually, one to four days after the early symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

Measles symptoms typically develop 10-14 days after exposure to the virus but can develop as soon as seven days and as long as 21 days after exposure. A person with measles is contagious, beginning four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins.

MEASLES VACCINE & IMMUNITY

People are generally considered immune to measles if they have had two measles vaccine shots, previously had measles or laboratory evidence of immunity or infection, or were born in the United States before 1957. Those who are most at risk of complications from measles infection are pregnant women, infants less than one-year-old, and those who are immune compromised. People in these groups who may have potentially been exposed and are not immune should contact their healthcare provider or call Montgomery County Health and Human Services’ Disease Control Office at 240-777-1755 for additional guidance.

People, especially those who are not vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles, who were at any of these locations during the possible exposure times should monitor themselves for any early symptoms of measles for 21 days after the potential exposure. People who develop a fever or other symptoms of measles should not go to childcare, school, work or out in public, and should contact their health care provider. They should call their healthcare provider first before showing up in the waiting room so that the office can take measures to prevent spread to other patients.

Measles is a contagious vaccine-preventable viral infection that is easily spread to unvaccinated persons through coughing, sneezing and secretions from the mouth. There has been a recent global rise in measles cases and measles importation to the United States. There was one case of measles identified in Maryland in 2023, and five reported in 2019.



