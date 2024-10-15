Maryland man who filmed, distributed sexual abuse of his pet dog sentenced to 7 years

article

A Maryland man was sentenced to seven years in prison for producing and distributing videos of himself performing sexual acts with his pet dog.

Sean Patrick Kraese, 24, of Piney Point, was convicted on charges of aggravated animal cruelty and obscene material distribution following a bench trial.

Kraese’s actions, which were discovered during a search of his property, led to his arrest and conviction.

The investigation began in June 2022, when the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office received complaints from neighbors about numerous dead animals and bone piles on Kraese’s property, which emitted a noxious odor.

Detectives executed a search warrant at his residence, uncovering numerous deceased animals and disturbing videos on Kraese’s phone showing him abusing his dog.

Investigators also learned Kraese was an active participant in an online zoophilia community, where he shared obscene material and offered others the opportunity to participate in similar acts.

Sterling condemned Kraese’s actions, saying, "The defendant’s actions were not only disturbing, but a profound betrayal of the trust and responsibility we have for animals. The exploitation and abuse of animals for sexual gratification reflects a deep moral failing and an utter disregard for the dignity of all living things. By holding the Defendant accountable for his depraved behavior, we reinforce our commitment to protect those who cannot speak for themselves."