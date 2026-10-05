Maryland man wanted after escape from home detention

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The Brief A man is wanted after he escaped from home detention in St. Mary's County. Deputies responded to apprehend James Robert Anderson Jr. for violating the terms of his home detention. Anderson allegedly fled into a nearby wooded area and removed his GPS monitor.



Deputies in St. Mary’s County are searching for a man who they said escaped from home detention on September 15.

What we know:

Officials said they responded to the 21000 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park to apprehend James Robert Anderson Jr., 44, of Great Mills, for violating the terms of his home detention.

Anderson allegedly fled into a wooded area nearby, where he removed his GPS monitor.

He was on home detention for a conviction for drug possession and theft, according to officials.

Deputies described Anderson as a white man who is 6 feet 1 inch tall and 240 pounds. He has blue eyes and partially gray hair.

Anyone with information about Anderson’s whereabouts is urged to call St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-4200, ext. 1959, or by emailing Joseph.Bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov.