Maryland man to undergo competency hearing after allegedly confessing to sister's murder

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The Brief A Maryland man is being held without bond after he allegedly confessed to killing his sister. The alleged murder happened in the siblings' shared Calvert County home. The sister's daughter was home at the time of the shooting and allegedly called 911 after hearing gunshots and screaming.



A Calvert County man who allegedly confessed to killing his sister is being held without bond, according to the county sheriff's office.

What we know:

Officials said Troy Elliott Harrod, 43, of Huntingtown, was standing in his driveway on Harvey Road just after 5 a.m. Monday and told deputies, "I shot someone," "I did it."

Inside, deputies found Harrod’s sister, Alva, lying on the bed with multiple gunshot wounds. Alva had just turned 55 years old. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Harrod told the officers that he did it because "they were trying to take my house."

A family member who did not wish to speak on camera said the siblings lived together in the house off Harvey Road. The family is having a rough time, the family member said. Alva’s family said she had a great career at the M&T Bank in Dunkirk.

Alva’s daughter, Dalya, was also in the home at the time of the shooting. Dalya allegedly barricaded her door and called 911 when she heard multiple gunshots and her mother screaming.

Dalya told deputies that Harrod is a severe alcoholic and was possibly experiencing a severe schizophrenic episode, according to a police report.

Harrod was charged with first- and second-degree murder and is being held without bond.

What's next:

The judge will hold a competency hearing on October 23 to hear evidence about whether Harrod is fit to stand trial.

He does not appear to have a history of violence in Maryland, though Harrod pleaded guilty to a DWI in 2018 in Calvert County, court documents show.