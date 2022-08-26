Maryland man shot, killed near Chinatown in DC

article

Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man from Maryland on Thursday night in Northwest, D.C.

Metropolitan Police Department officials say the shooting happened around 8:16 p.m. in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest, near the entrance for the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro station.

Officers responded to that scene and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Northwest DC shooting leaves 2 hurt; Police search for suspect

Police later identified the victim as Juwaan Henry, 21 of Silver Spring, Maryland.

Investigators have not said what led up to shooting, and they have not identified any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send in text tip to 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.