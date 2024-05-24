Maryland man points gun at mother and kids in road rage incident

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged road rage incident that occurred in Howard County.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Jeffery Johnson, of Dundalk, Maryland.

Johnson has been charged with four counts of first-degree assault, four counts of second-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony violent crime, and four counts of reckless endangerment.

He was arrested and transported to the Baltimore County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Police responded to the area of northbound Interstate 95, north of Maryland Route 32, for a report of an assault with a firearm around 3:30 p.m. on May 14.

According to police, a female victim and her three juvenile children, were traveling north on I-95 when a Nissan Altima, operated by Johnson, attempted to cut in front of her vehicle at a high rate of speed, subsequently causing a crash.

The victim stated that Johnson then stopped the Nissan in traffic and approached her vehicle with a firearm and then fled in his vehicle.

As the victim was driving off, Johnson then slowed the Nissan so he was next to her vehicle and pointed the firearm again.

Johnson then fled the scene. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Police noticed similarities between this incident and an unsolved case from January 2022, in which an Anne Arundel County man, identified as Charles "Charlie" Marks, was fatally shot in an apparent road rage incident on the same stretch of interstate.

This remains an ongoing investigation.