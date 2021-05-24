Video: Maryland man plows vehicle into police station lobby; charged with attempted murder

A Maryland man was reportedly trying to kill cops when he plowed into a police station lobby on Sunday.

Havre de Grace police say 24-year-old Timothy Kahl called the police department and told an officer he was "going to come there and kill a police officer" on Sunday.

Police went to the area where Kahl lives and found him driving erratically. He reportedly struck several parked vehicles, and then tried to run over the officers before speeding off.

After colliding with a parked car at the Havre de Grace Police Department, Kahl smashed into the front doors of the police station.

Police have not indicated what prompted the alleged destruction spree.

Kahl was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment, and three counts of Malicious Destruction of Property with a value greater than $1000.00.