Maryland man killed in Southeast DC shooting

A man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Southeast D.C.

Police say they responded to the scene around 8:26 p.m. in the 600 block of Mellon St. SE.

First responders found 35 year-old Harold Biddiex of Greenbelt, Md., suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Authorities pronounced Biddiex dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Police are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.