Maryland man found shot to death inside car in Southeast DC

Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday night in Southeast D.C. that left a man from Maryland dead.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 8:02 p.m. to reports of gunshots being fired in the 4500 block of Benning Road.

Once there, officers found a man inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who was identified as Marcus Jones, 45, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was later pronounced dead.

Police have not identified suspects or a motive in the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.