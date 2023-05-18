Maryland man faces multiple child pornography possession, distribution charges

A 38-year-old Maryland man is facing multiple child pornography possession and distribution charges after an investigation by Maryland State Police.

Matthue R. Koontz of Odenton was arrested Wednesday.

Authorities say the department’s Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the possession of child pornography online in March.

Matthue R. Koontz (Maryland State Police)

Koontz was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody after authorities served a search and seizure warrant at his Odenton home.

A preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices that were seized at his home revealed multiple child pornography files, authorities say.

The investigation is continuing.