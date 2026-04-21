Maryland man charged with threatening to kill ex-wife, her family in social media videos

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The Brief A Maryland man was arrested and charged with mass violence and stalking. Abid Mirza has been charged with posting videos threatening to kill his ex-wife, her family and an attorney on social media. Montgomery County Police said Mirza told him he believed his ex-wife's family was trying to take his children away from him.



A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill his ex-wife, her family and an attorney in videos he allegedly posted on social media.

Maryland man charged with threatening ex-wife

What we know:

Montgomery County police arrested Abid Mirza on Monday, April 20. Mirza has been charged with threatening mass violence, stalking and making threats.

Mirza posted nearly a dozen videos on his social media on Monday. He starts the first video by saying, "I'm going to explain to you all how I'm able to put someone into the grave by putting a bullet into their skull and walking completely free." He then goes on to threaten to shoot a "special prosecutor," with the Frederick County State's Attoney's Office, referring to him by name.

The attorney, who, according to police, is involved in a case against Mirza, notified officers about the threats.

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Mirza posted several more videos throughout the day, threatening to kill his ex-wife, his ex-wife's father and more. According to police, Mirza is involved in a custody battle with his ex-wife.

In multiple videos, Mirza said he "absolutely" had the motivation and intent to kill.

Officers arrested Mirza on a bus in Gaithersburg on Monday evening. According to police, Mirza told officers that he believed his ex-wife's family was trying to take his children away from him.

What's next:

Mirza appeared in court on Tuesday, where a judge ordered him held without bond. Mirza is due back in court on April 28 for another bond hearing, before a trial scheduled for June 5, pending the outcome of a competency hearing.