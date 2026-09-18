Suspect in 1993 Maryland cold case murder of 10-year-old held without bond

The Brief The suspect in a 1993 Maryland cold case murder will remain behind bars until his trial. Joseph Lynch was charged with the rape and murder of a 10-year-old boy who disappeared more than three decades ago. Lynch is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 16.



A 61-year-old man accused of the 1993 murder and rape of 10-year-old "Junior" Burdynski will remain behind bars following a bail review hearing in Prince George’s County on Friday.

What we know:

The public defender representing the suspect, Joseph Lynch, did not request a change to his bond status, ensuring he stays in jail until trial. Lynch faces charges of murder, rape, and additional sexual offenses stemming from the boy’s disappearance more than three decades ago.

The cold case saw a major breakthrough this summer when a 46-year-old witness stepped forward, police said.

According to charging documents, the witness—who was 13 years old at the time of the crime—told police that Lynch physically and sexually abused both him and Burdynski in May 1993. The witness stated that Lynch forced him to sexually abuse Junior, and admitted that he killed Junior during one of the instances of abuse before Lynch disposed of the child’s body.

READ MORE | Man charged with murder of 10-year-old boy in 1993 Maryland cold case

The arrest brought long-awaited news to community members who spent decades searching for answers.

Joan Pollitt, who grew up in Mount Rainier with Lynch and attended school with him, was at the hearing Thursday.

Pollitt said she had suspected Lynch’s involvement for 30 years and contacted the Prince George’s County Police Department roughly once a year for updates. When she called this year, detectives informed her that new evidence had emerged.

"I’m so happy it’s done, but I’m so hurt by what was done to Junior," Pollitt said. "Devastated that this was all going on in a neighborhood that we thought we were free to ride our bikes in everywhere."

Pollitt expressed gratitude toward the investigators and the witness who ultimately spoke up.

"I hope every day is the worst day of his life," she said about Lynch. "And all of these boys, the pain they’ve suffered through their life. I just worry about them."

Lynch is scheduled to return to court on October 16 for a preliminary hearing.