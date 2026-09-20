Police search for stolen car driver after officer opens fire during Bladensburg traffic stop

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The Brief An officer fired a duty weapon after a stolen silver Hyundai sedan drove away from a second traffic stop attempt in Bladensburg. Police believe additional passengers were in the vehicle and say there is no evidence anyone was struck by gunfire. No officers were injured, and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.



Police in Prince George's County are searching for a driver and potential passengers who drove away in a stolen car after an officer fired a weapon during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the intersection of Annapolis Road and Edmonston Road in the Bladensburg area around 3:55 a.m. on Sept. 20. Authorities said officers were attempting to stop a stolen silver Hyundai sedan after the driver had already driven away from an earlier traffic stop attempt.

During the second encounter with the vehicle, one officer fired his duty weapon.

What we know Police said there is currently no evidence that anyone inside the suspect's vehicle was hit by gunfire, though authorities encourage anyone who may have been injured to seek medical care immediately.

No officers were injured during the incident. Investigators believe there may have been additional passengers inside the stolen sedan alongside the driver.

What's next:

The Prince George's County Police Department remains in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact investigators at 301-772-8960.