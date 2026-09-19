President Trump announces plans to create an ‘AI Force’ and appoint an ‘AI Czar’

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The Brief President Donald Trump announced plans on Truth Social to form an "AI Force" modeled after the Space Force. Trump said he will also appoint an "AI Czar" to oversee the growing artificial intelligence sector. He vowed not to stifle the AI industry, comparing its potential economic impact to the Industrial Revolution.



President Donald Trump announced plans to establish an "AI Force" and appoint an "AI Czar" to oversee the nation's artificial intelligence development.

What we know:

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump compared the proposed AI Force to the Space Force, a branch of the armed forces created during his first term in office. He stated that his goal is to protect the AI industry without stifling its growth.

"We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry," Trump wrote. "Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows!"

While emphasizing a hands-off approach to regulation, Trump noted that the government would still monitor the industry for bad actors, relying on the already existing criminal and civil justice systems.

A photo taken on November 23, 2023 shows the logo of the ChatGPT application developed by US artificial intelligence research organization OpenAI on a smartphone screen (L) and the letters AI on a laptop screen. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via G Expand

The potential impact

Big picture view:

Trump described artificial intelligence as the next Industrial Revolution or internet, predicting the sector could eventually account for as much as 25% of the country's Gross Domestic Product.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining an international competitive edge in the global tech race.

"We are leading China, and the rest of the World, and I intend to keep it that way!" Trump wrote.

Trump said he plans to announce his pick for the "AI Czar" in the near future, adding that "only High I.Q. individuals need apply."