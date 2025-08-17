Maryland man charged with felony assault after allegedly striking officers with ATV

article

Gerard Stokes, of Greenbelt, Md., has been charged with felony assault after allegedly striking two Metropolitan Police officers with an ATV in March.

What we know:

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 8:14 p.m. on March 14, officers from the Third District attempted to stop an ATV in the 1400 block of U Street, Northwest. As officers attempted to stop the driver, he fled the scene, striking the two officers with his vehicle. One of the officers received significant, but non-life-threatening injuries. The second officer received lesser injuries.

On Saturday, Aug. 16, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Stokes, 30, and charged him.