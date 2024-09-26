Maryland man charged after pointing a gun at a child, striking them, and more: police

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault and child abuse.

A jury in Frederick County Circuit Court found 46-year-old Christopher Kraft, of Monrovia, Maryland guilty of first degree assault, second degree child abuse, neglect of a child, and two counts of second degree assault.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a request for a welfare check on a child on Sunday, March 3. Deputies made contact with the witness, the child, and Kraft.

Police say prior to arrival, Kraft struck the child in the face, pulled the child to the ground and stood on the child’s stomach, threatening to crush the child. Kraft also placed a lock on the outside of a door in order to lock the child in a room and failed to provide for the needs of the

child.

According to police, in a previous incident, Kraft threw water on the child and then pointed a firearm at the child, threatening to shoot.

Kraft is being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center until his November 26 sentencing date.