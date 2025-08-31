Maryland man arrested, allegedly placed explosive devices near fire station in Capitol Heights

article

The Brief Slater Chaia, 36, of District Heights, Md., was arrested over the weekend after allegedly placing explosive devices near the Prince George's County Fire Department (PGFD) in Capitol Heights. He's been transferred to the Department of Corrections for processing, where he is currently being held without bond. Chaia has been charged with possession of a destructive device, possession of incendiary material with intent to create a destructive device and reckless endangerment.



Slater Chaia, 36, of District Heights, Md., was arrested over the weekend after allegedly placing explosive devices near the Prince George's County Fire Department (PGFD) in Capitol Heights earlier this month.

Dig deeper:

Patrol units from the Prince George’s County Police Department were able to locate Chaia and take him into custody without incident, police say. He's been transferred to the Department of Corrections for processing, where he is currently being held without bond.

Chaia has been charged with possession of a destructive device, possession of incendiary material with intent to create a destructive device and reckless endangerment. The former two charges carry a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

Members of the community are encouraged to contact investigators if they have any additional information regarding this ongoing investigation.