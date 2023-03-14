Maryland man arrested for fentanyl and meth possession

article

Police arrested a Maryland man for possession of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine with the intent to distribute on March 8.

On the evening of March 8, officers stopped a Chevrolet Equinox for a moving violation near Wisteria Dr. in Germantown.

38-year-old Harry Perkins was a passenger in the Chevrolet, according to police. Perkins initially provided a false name to officers, who were able to identify him and found there were four active warrants for his arrest.

While placing Perkins under arrest, police say they found drug paraphernalia on the passenger seat of the Chevrolet.

Photo via Montgomery County Department of Police

Police say they found 20 suspected fentanyl s, approximately 21 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Perkins was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine and related charges.