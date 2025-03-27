Maryland man arrested for allegedly stabbing dog

The Brief Maryland man arrested for allegedly stabbing a dog after a dispute with his roommate. Officers found the injured dog bleeding on the porch; it was reportedly stabbed seven times. The suspect faces animal cruelty charges and awaits a bond hearing.



A Maryland man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a dog outside his home following an argument with a roommate, authorities said.

Maryland man charged with animal cruelty

What we know:

Corey Allen Barbour McDowney, 48, was taken into custody Tuesday outside his residence on the 21000 block of Exquisite Court in Lexington Park.

Investigators said a second resident reported that McDowney retrieved the dog from a cage in his bedroom and stabbed it at least seven times after a verbal altercation.

Injured dog found bleeding on porch

Officers arrived to find the injured dog bleeding on the front porch.

McDowney faces multiple charges including aggravated cruelty to an animal and unlawfully causing unnecessary suffering or pain to an animal. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he awaits a bond hearing.

Corey Allen Barbour McDowney (St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office)