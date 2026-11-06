Maryland man arrested after theft of antique fire engine: 'Disappointing and infuriating'

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The Brief A Maryland man was arrested after stealing an antique, retired fire engine from the Brandywine Volunteer Fire Department. The vehicle was recovered in St. Mary's County with engine damage that caused fluid to leak onto the roadway. The fire department said the 1987 Hahn fire engine was retired from service but represents nearly four decades of history.



A Mechanicsville man was arrested after stealing an antique fire engine from the Brandywine Volunteer Fire Department, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies recovered the fire engine after a witness reported seeing it on Monday, Nov. 2. The vehicle was found near the intersection of Three Notch Road and Friendship School Road. Zachery Albert Talbert, 28, of Mechanicsville identified himself as the operator, deputies said.

The vehicle was determined to be stolen and had engine damage, causing fluid to leak onto the roadway.

Talbert was charged with theft and malicious destruction of property.

The fire department said the 1987 Hahn fire engine was retired from service but represents nearly four decades of history and service.

What they're saying:

"The fact that an apparatus has been retired from active service does not diminish its historical or sentimental value to our organization," the fire department said in a statement. "The fire engine served our community for decades, and seeing it subjected to such reckless treatment is both disappointing and infuriating."

Department officials said they are evaluating the condition of the historic fire engine and assessing the damage. They also condemned Talbert's alleged dangerous behavior, saying, "Operating a large, heavy emergency vehicle in an irresponsible manner on public roadways creates a serious danger to other motorists, pedestrians and the general public. What began as a theft of department property could have easily resulted in a far more tragic outcome."