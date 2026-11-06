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The Brief Body camera footage shows two Fredericksburg police officers rescuing a woman from a fire. Officers Smith and Lawrence rushed into a residence on Nov. 3. Both responding officers were also treated for smoke inhalation.



Newly released body camera footage shows two Fredericksburg police officers rescuing a woman from a house fire filled with excessive clutter, authorities said.

Officers Smith and Lawrence rushed into a residence in the 200 block of Hillcrest Drive on Nov. 3 after responding to an emergency call for a fire.

The video shows the officers navigating heavy clutter and obstructions inside the burning home as they worked to locate the woman and pull her to safety.

Paramedics treated the rescued woman and an adult male occupant at the scene before transporting both to a local hospital.

Both responding officers were also treated for smoke inhalation.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Body camera video shows Fredericksburg police officers rescue woman from burning home (Fredericksburg Police Department)