Maryland man arrested after shooting into Dick’s Sporting Goods: police

The Brief A Maryland man has been arrested after shooting into a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Montgomery County. The man has been charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and multiple firearm-related charges. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Damonne Antonio Shayne Martin of Silver Spring.



The backstory:

Police responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods in the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Road at 9 p.m., on Monday, April 7, for the report of a shooting. It was determined that Martin, who earlier in the day had been removed from the store after he was suspected of concealing merchandise, fired multiple rounds into the storefront windows.

According to police, at the time of his arrest, on Tuesday, April 15, Martin was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and suspected cocaine. A search warrant was conducted at his residence, where items of high value and suspected cocaine, consistent with the intent to distribute, were located.

Martin has been transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he has been charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and multiple firearm-related charges.