Maryland man arrested after randomly punching DC woman in the head

A Maryland man has been arrested after randomly punching a woman in the back of the head while walking near a Smithsonian Museum in Northeast.

The man has been identified as 42-year-old Jovan Middleton of District Heights, Maryland. Middleton has been charged with aggravated assault.

She spoke exclusively with FOX’s Shomari Stone, saying she’s still shaken up from the incident.

Related article

According to the woman, she was walking with her husband near the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum on Massachusetts Avenue, NE, last Wednesday around 1 p.m. when the man ran up to her and sucker punched her from behind, causing her to fall on the sidewalk.

Another woman witnessed what happened from her car and recorded cell phone video of the alleged attacker.

Officers observed the suspect on Wednesday, December 5, around 10:50 p.m. and placed him under arrest.