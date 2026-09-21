Maryland man accused of killing roommate, confessing to church pastor

The Brief An 87-year-old man allegedly killed his roommate then confessed to a church pastor. Charging documents show the pastor called police to report the confession. Neighbors said the shooting occurred after an argument over electrical repairs.



An 87-year-old Frederick, Maryland, man is accused of killing his roommate then going to church to confess.

What we know:

According to court documents, a neighbor told police that the shooting occurred because of an argument over an electrical repair between the suspected shooter, 87-year-old Irwin Dickstein, and the victim, 63-year-old Michael Roy Bushnell.

Frederick police said Dickstein is accused of shooting Bushnell inside their Frederick home on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Charging documents show that a sheriff's deputy arrived at Frederick Christian Fellowship after receiving a call from the pastor who said that a congregant had arrived at church and confessed to killing someone. The deputy also spoke with a man who drove Dickstein to the church and also said that the suspect confessed to "killing his roommate, known to him as Michael."

Court records say that the individual also told police that Dickstein owned a firearm, described as a "wheel gun," and that he had put a gray suitcase in the man's truck.

Investigators later recovered a handgun from the case found inside the car.

Police were dispatched to Dickstein's home and conducted a welfare check. That's where they found Bushnell dead on the bathroom floor.

Off camera, neighbors told FOX 5 that Bushnell had told them about an argument between him and Dickstein. They said Bushnell had turned off power to the home while repairing an electrical outlet, which caused Dickstein to become upset.

Dickstein has been charged with first- and second-degree murder. A public defender has requested a competency evaluation. He is being held without bail.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community, and the investigation is ongoing.