Maryland legislature once again considering sale of beer, wine in grocery stores

The Maryland legislature is once again revisiting an idea that has been brought up a number of times in session: Should the state allow beer and wine sales in grocery stores?

There was a lot of pushback in this Annapolis hearing yesterday to the idea of allowing beer and wine sales in grocery stores. Right now, 47 states allow it. Maryland is one of just three that does not.

Delegates for it say it simplifies the alcohol licensing system, gives retailers the ability to compete, and is more convenient for customers.

Those against it say the liquor stores that exist are small businesses — that beer and wine is all they sell, that grocery stores could offer a more competitive price.

According to Maryland Matters, Baltimore Delegate Marlon Amprey, who introduced the bill, also proposed an amendment that would amount to a 5 percent convenience tax. So, for example, if that passes then $20 worth of beer and wine would cost $21.

Do Maryland Residents Want This?

FOX 5’s David Kaplan asked people if they’d pay the 5 percent. Some said yes. Some said no. Others said they don’t think an expansion is necessary to begin with.

"I would go and not pay the 5%, that’s just me," shopper Mary Kay Reynolds told FOX 5. "I don’t need it [beer] that badly, either."

"We’re already running into problems with the budget in Maryland, so I’ll kick in a buck," shopper David Blaufarbsaid.

FOX 5 reported last month that while Gov. Wes Moore supports beer and wine in grocery stores, it’s not quite a legislative priority. Moore says restricting sales to liquor stores puts grocers at a disadvantage and gives consumers less choice.

Those against it say, more than anything, it’ll put the small, often-times family owned liquor stores that already exist under the current system at a huge disadvantage having to compete with big box grocers.

What Do Lawmakers Say?

"From my eyes, as a small business person, I shudder to think about what it would be like if I was selling a commodity where my only competitive advantage would be price, competing against somebody with a 1% margin who would be willing to lose money selling the thing that I’m trying to feed my family with in order to gain market share. I will not support the bill," Republican Delegate Christopher Adams said.

But the bill’s main sponsor, Delegate Marlon Amprey from Baltimore, says Maryland needs to modernize.

"This is about convenience, right? This is about giving customers choice. I think about myself and my wife. We have two kids, a 6-month-old and a 4.5-year-old. When I’m making my grocery store runs on a Saturday afternoon and I want to have a glass of wine or beer with that meal, I want to be able to do that with a one stop shop," Amprey said.

Amprey said yesterday he’s not convinced doing this will significantly harm current beer and wine stores. He is also proposing an added 5 percent tax on beers sold in grocery stores should this all pass, according to Maryland Matters.

The conversation about this bill is expected to be ongoing.