Maryland leaders approve transportation plan to ease traffic congestion around nation's capital

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is calling it a “monumental and historic achievement.” His plan to widen parts of the Beltway and Interstate 270 got the green light on the first day of the legislative session in Maryland.

The multi-billion dollar transportation plan will ease traffic congestion around the nation's capital.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

There was a big snag in the plan last month when Comptroller Peter Franchot objected to several of the changes proposed by the Hogan administration, but adjustments were made, and on Wednesday, Franchot — who is running for governor — voted yes, agreeing to move ahead.

The deal involves an agreement with Virginia to build a new American Legion Bridge. In Maryland, the deal involves building new toll lanes on I-270, along with I-270 between the Beltway and I-370.

It will be a public-private partnership and officials can now begin soliciting companies for proposals to build up to four lanes on each interstate.Those companies will get to keep most of the toll revenue.

Advertisement

A final feasibility study on how to incorporate Metro and other rail improvements is expected to be finished this spring.

There have been some groups pushing for a monorail between Frederick and I-370.