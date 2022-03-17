Maryland lawmakers plan to pass gas tax bill on Thursday

Some relief at the gas pump could be on the way for drivers in Maryland as lawmakers are preparing to pass a bill Thursday that would put a pause on the gas tax in the state.

This is possible because Maryland has a projected budget surplus of more than $7.5 billion. The goal is to have cheaper gas by the weekend.

"The reality is that the 47 members of the state senate [and] 141 of the Maryland house of delegates are regular people. I went to the gas pump Saturday, and I spent 104 dollars at the gas pump," said Maryland State Senator Cory McCray.

State lawmakers plan to pass the relief bill Thursday and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he'll sign the bill by Friday.

It's estimated this move will save Maryland drivers around $100 million and could draw customers from bordering states.

Right now, this would be a 30-day tax holiday, but Comptroller Peter Franchot would like it to be extended to 90 days.