Maryland law gives state control over vaccine guidance, reduces reliance on federal agencies

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The Brief Maryland’s Vax Act gives the state more control over vaccine guidance. The law allows state officials to issue recommendations based on science and clinical data. It also ensures vaccines remain covered by insurance.



Maryland is expanding its authority over vaccine policy after Gov. Wes Moore signed new legislation into law.

What we know:

The Vax Act gives the Maryland Department of Health new authority to issue official recommendations for immunizations, screenings and preventive services.

Under the law, those recommendations will be based on medical evidence and clinical guidance.

The legislation also separates the state’s vaccine decision-making from federal agencies, allowing Maryland officials to consider federal guidance but not be bound by it.

What they're saying:

"At a time when Washington can’t find common ground on common-sense issues, Maryland is not just pushing back, but pushing forward," Gov. Moore said.

Why you should care:

State leaders say the law is designed to protect access to vaccines and maintain public trust in vaccine science.

The legislation ensures that pharmacists can continue administering vaccines and that those vaccines remain covered by insurance.

What's next:

The Vax Act is now law as part of a broader package of bills signed following the 2026 legislative session.