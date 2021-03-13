Maryland launches new COVID vaccine preregistration website

article

Maryland has a new vaccine preregistration website aimed at speeding up COVID-19 inoculations.

Marylanders can now preregister for a coronavirus vaccine at http://covidvax.maryland.gov/.

Once preregistered, Marylanders will be notified once an appointment is available at one of the state's mass vaccination sites.

Marylanders will take a short questionnaire and give their contact information while preregistering. Appointments will be released based on eligibility and supply.

The new preregistration site comes on the heels of a record day for vaccinations in Maryland. The state reported 56,320 vaccines administered Friday, and averages 42,376 shots per day.

Advertisement

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 11.7 percent of Maryland residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 20.6 percent have received at least one vaccine shot.

Maryland ranks 17th in the nation for proportion of population fully vaccinated.

Preregister for a vaccine in Maryland here.

Here is D.C.'s vaccine preregistration site.

Virginians can preregister for a vaccine here.