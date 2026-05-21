Maryland HS student, 15, accused of threatening to stab teacher, knife found

article

The Brief A Great Mills High School student allegedly threatened to stab a teacher on Thursday. After the threat, school officials said they found a pocket knife in the student's pocket. The 15-year-old student has been charged with possessing a dangerous weapon on school property and disrupting school operations.



A Maryland high school student is facing charges after police say they found a weapon in their pocket after they threatened to attack a teacher.

What we know:

On Thursday, St. Mary's County deputies said a 15-year-old student at Great Mills High School allegedly threatened to stab a teacher.

After the threat, school administrators searched the student's pockets, where they said they found a pocket knife. The school notified the Sheriff's Office. The student was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and disruption of school operations and released to their guardians.

No one was injured in the incident, deputies said.

What we know:

Because of the student's age, deputies could not identify them.