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Maryland HS student, 15, accused of threatening to stab teacher, knife found

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Published  May 21, 2026 5:06 PM EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
article

The Brief

    • A Great Mills High School student allegedly threatened to stab a teacher on Thursday.
    • After the threat, school officials said they found a pocket knife in the student's pocket.
    • The 15-year-old student has been charged with possessing a dangerous weapon on school property and disrupting school operations.

GREAT MILLS, Md. - A Maryland high school student is facing charges after police say they found a weapon in their pocket after they threatened to attack a teacher.

What we know:

On Thursday, St. Mary's County deputies said a 15-year-old student at Great Mills High School allegedly threatened to stab a teacher. 

After the threat, school administrators searched the student's pockets, where they said they found a pocket knife. The school notified the Sheriff's Office. The student was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and disruption of school operations and released to their guardians.

No one was injured in the incident, deputies said. 

What we know:

Because of the student's age, deputies could not identify them.

The Source: Information in this story is from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

Crime and Public SafetySt. Mary's County