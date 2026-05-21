Maryland HS student, 15, accused of threatening to stab teacher, knife found
GREAT MILLS, Md. - A Maryland high school student is facing charges after police say they found a weapon in their pocket after they threatened to attack a teacher.
What we know:
On Thursday, St. Mary's County deputies said a 15-year-old student at Great Mills High School allegedly threatened to stab a teacher.
After the threat, school administrators searched the student's pockets, where they said they found a pocket knife. The school notified the Sheriff's Office. The student was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and disruption of school operations and released to their guardians.
No one was injured in the incident, deputies said.
What we know:
Because of the student's age, deputies could not identify them.
The Source: Information in this story is from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.