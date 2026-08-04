Maryland House approves amendment clarifying congressional redistricting rules

The Brief House passed a proposed constitutional amendment. The amendment does not create a new congressional map. Congressional districting would continue to follow federal law.



The Maryland House of Delegates on Tuesday passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would let voters decide whether to clarify how congressional redistricting is governed in the state. The measure passed 96–38.

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What we know:

The amendment does not create a new congressional map, change district boundaries or affect the 2026 General Election.

Instead, it specifies that the Maryland Constitution’s standards for legislative districts apply only to the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates. Congressional districting would continue to follow federal law.

The proposal also sets up a process for expedited review by the Supreme Court of Maryland when time‑sensitive congressional redistricting disputes arise.