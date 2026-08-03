Maryland lawmakers clash over redistricting ‘power grab’ in special session

The Brief Maryland lawmakers have convened for a special three-day session to advance a constitutional amendment that would change how the state draws its congressional maps. Democrats argue the measure modernizes the process and protects voting rights in response to federal court rulings, while Republicans condemn it as a "power grab" designed to eliminate the state's only Republican congressional seat. With overwhelming Democratic majorities likely to secure the required three-fifths vote to pass the legislation, the final decision will go to Maryland voters as a ballot question this November.



Maryland lawmakers returned to Annapolis on Monday for a special three-day legislative session focused on a highly contentious issue: reshaping the state's congressional maps.

What we know:

The proposed constitutional amendment would alter how Maryland draws its congressional districts. Democrats argue the legislation will modernize the redistricting process and protect voting rights, while opponents slam it as a partisan power grab designed to eliminate the state’s sole Republican congressional seat, currently held by Rep. Andy Harris in the 1st District.

Democrats currently hold majorities in both the House and Senate, with the backing of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

What they're saying:

The special session opened with a warning from the House Speaker that outbursts from Republicans would not be tolerated during the proceedings.

Democrats maintain that recent federal court rulings have weakened voting rights, making new state-level rules necessary to make it easier to redraw congressional districts.

"The House always stands ready to meet the moment, and we are going to do that," said Maryland House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk (D). "Today we have the opportunity to finish the work our constituents sent us here to do!"

Conversely, Republicans argue the new rules would create strictly partisan maps, intentionally flooding Rep. Harris’s Eastern Shore district with Democratic voters to flip the seat.

"The very reason we’re here, Madam Speaker, is a real sign of disrespect for an entire region of our state," Delegate Jeff Grist (R) said. "And I cannot guarantee that we may or may not be ‘respectful’ over the next three days!"

Dig deeper:

Moore urged Democrats to act on the maps earlier this year, though Democratic Senate President Bill Ferguson initially disagreed. With Ferguson now on board, Democrats argue this aggressive push is a necessary countermeasure against Republican-controlled states that are targeting Democratic congressional seats nationwide.

"They opened that door up to get rid of Democrat opponents," said Del. C.T. Wilson (D). "While this is not about Andy Harris, this is about our ability to follow the law!"

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The legislative fight is also spilling over into campaign politics. Dan Cox, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, criticized the Democratic leadership for focusing on redistricting rather than the economy.

"Governor Moore has chosen to prioritize a constitutional amendment instead of making affordability their first order of business," Cox stated.

In a statement to FOX 5 responding to the criticism, Moore’s campaign fired back, writing: "Dan Cox doesn’t have what it takes to deliver for the people of Maryland."

What's next:

If Democratic lawmakers secure the required three-fifths majority in both legislative chambers this week, which is highly expected, the changes will not take effect immediately.

Maryland voters will have the final say on the proposed constitutional amendment through a ballot question this November.