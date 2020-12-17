Maryland Governor Larry Hogan declares Christmas Eve a state holiday

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced on Wednesday that Christmas Eve will be a state holiday.

The Governor noted that 2020 has been a challenging one for employees and that the holiday will give them more time to spend with their families.

The novel coronavirus has been responsible for more than 5,000 deaths in Maryland, and it has sickened nearly 250,000.

The virus has recently made a resurgence – and no corner of the state remains untouched by it.

The Governor also announced that the state will be able to give employees their cost of living increases – despite the economic hardship caused by the pandemic.

“I am pleased that our revenue projections have improved enough for us to be able to fulfill our commitments to state employees. During this time, our citizens rely on the services of the state more than ever. State employees have been unwavering in their commitment to the state in these uncertain times and they deserve to have their negotiated contracts honored,” he said.

