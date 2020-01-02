Maryland Governor Hogan says he'll keep door open to refugees

article

Maryland's governor has indicated that he'll continue to allow refugees into the state.

The Capital Gazette reports that Gov. Larry Hogan's office released a letter on Wednesday that was sent to the Trump Administration.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The letter said the state would continue to accept properly vetted refugees.

The Trump Administration had set a Jan. 21 deadline for states and cities to decide whether they would continue to allow refugees to settle within their jurisdictions.

Trump issued an executive order that required states and cities to make a decision after he cut the total number of refugees that the U.S. will accept to a historic low of 18,000.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.