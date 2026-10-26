Maryland Gov. Moore pushes Question 3 redistricting measure as early voting continues

The Brief Gov. Wes Moore and Democratic leaders gathered Monday to rally support for Question 3. The proposed amendment would grant lawmakers broader authority over congressional redistricting. Opponents argue the measure would give politicians more power to draw districts for own political advantage.



As early voting continues across Maryland, Gov. Wes Moore and Democratic leaders gathered Monday morning at a busy Bowie voting site to rally support for Question 3, a proposed constitutional amendment that would grant state lawmakers broader authority over congressional redistricting.

Organizers from Fight Back Maryland will hold the rally at a 9:30 a.m. rally. The event is part of an organized effort to urge voters to approve the ballot measure, which advocates say is a countermeasure against redistricting efforts in Republican-led states backed by President Donald Trump.

The campaign in favor of Question 3 also received a boost Monday with the release of a 30-second campaign advertisement featuring former President Barack Obama. In the ad, Obama speaks directly to Maryland voters, urging them to vote in favor of the measure.

Question 3 would not immediately enact a new congressional map. Instead, it would amend the Maryland Constitution to provide state lawmakers with greater latitude in drawing congressional district boundaries. That could clear the way for Democrats to target Maryland's 1st Congressional District, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, the state's only Republican in Congress.

Opponents argue the change would give politicians more power to draw districts for their own political advantage.

Question 3

Constitutional Amendment ( Ch. 881 of the 2026 Legislative Session (PDF) )

Electoral Districts – General Assembly and Congressional Representatives

Pursuant to the Supreme Court Order dated September 3, 2026, in Maryland State Board of Elections, et al. v. Lindsay Wheatley, et al. and Maryland State Board of Elections, et al. v. Michael L. Howell, et al., the language of Constitutional Amendment Question 3 now reads:

FOR the purpose of clarifying that certain requirements apply only to districts for the election of members of the Senate of Maryland and the House of Delegates; authorizing the General Assembly to grant original jurisdiction to the Supreme Court of Maryland to review the congressional districting plan of the State; and providing that nothing in the Maryland Constitution provides applicable criteria for the boundaries of a congressional districting plan.

(Amending Article III of the Maryland Constitution)

For the Constitutional Amendment

Against the Constitutional Amendment