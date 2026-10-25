Teen killed, teen suspect sought after Sunday morning shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A shooting in Northeast D.C. left a teenage boy dead Sunday morning as police search for the alleged teenage shooter.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 200 block of 46th Street at approximately 8:36 a.m. following reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, police discovered an unconscious teen male who was not breathing and suffering from a gunshot wound.
The teenager was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
The identity and age of the victim has yet to be released, along with a motive for the shooting.
What's next:
Police have issued a preliminary lookout for the suspected shooter, described as a 16-year-old, who was last seen wearing black pajama pants and is believed to be armed with a handgun.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact authorities.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.