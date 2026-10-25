Teen killed, teen suspect sought after Sunday morning shooting in Northeast DC

article

The Brief A teenage boy died from a fatal gunshot wound after being found unresponsive early Sunday morning in Northeast D.C. Police are searching for the suspected shooter, described as an armed 16-year-old. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.



A shooting in Northeast D.C. left a teenage boy dead Sunday morning as police search for the alleged teenage shooter.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 200 block of 46th Street at approximately 8:36 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police discovered an unconscious teen male who was not breathing and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teenager was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The identity and age of the victim has yet to be released, along with a motive for the shooting.

What's next:

Police have issued a preliminary lookout for the suspected shooter, described as a 16-year-old, who was last seen wearing black pajama pants and is believed to be armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact authorities.