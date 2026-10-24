Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Greenbelt Road in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle along Greenbelt Road in Prince George's County, according to authorities.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 8800 block of Greenbelt Road at approximately 11:30 p.m. following reports of a pedestrian struck.
When officers arrived, they located an adult female in the roadway suffering from severe injuries. Emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman stayed at the scene following the collision and is cooperating with police.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the victim's name pending next-of-kin notification. The cause of the crash and the events leading up to the impact remain under active investigation by the Prince George's County Police Department.
The Source: This article was written using preliminary information provided by the Prince George's County Police Department.