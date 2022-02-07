Expand / Collapse search

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to honor crossing guard who saved student from being hit by car

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
The heroic rescue, caught on camera, shows Corporal Annette Goodyear from the North East Police Department risk her life for a student crossing the street.

CECIL COUNTY, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he will be awarding a governor’s citation to Annette Goodyear, a crossing guard who saved a student from being hit by a car in Cecil County.

The close call was caught on camera and shows Goodyear pushing a young girl out of harm's way, and sacrificing her own body as she's struck by a car speeding through the crosswalk. 

"I will be awarding a governor’s citation to Annette Goodyear for her incredible heroism in putting herself at risk to save a young student from being hit by an oncoming car," Gov. Hogan tweeted.

Goodyear says she wants to thank everyone in the community for their support. She's currently at home resting. 