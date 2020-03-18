Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan joins FOX 5 to discuss his coronavirus response

Maryland is one of the states leading the way during the global coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Larry Hogan joined FOX 5 @ 4 p.m. Wednesday to talk about his response to the crisis.

The state has seen a big jump in cases since Tuesday. Of the 85 cases now in Maryland, 31 are in Montgomery County and 20 are in Prince George's County.

FOX 5's Marina Marraco and Blake McCoy asked Gov. Hogan about his order to close schools, bars, and restaurants across the state, if the governor thinks a lockdown will be necessary, and his thoughts on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's response to the outbreak in the Commonwealth and its impact on Maryland.