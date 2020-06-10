Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan further lifts restrictions in phase 2 of reopening plan

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is lifting more restrictions in Stage Two of the state's "Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery" plan.

During a Wednesday press conference, the governor announced several activities may resume throughout most of the state beginning this Friday, June 12, and next Friday, June 19, with strict social distancing measures in place, including indoor dining, outdoor amusements, graduations, and more.

Effective Friday, June 12, at 5 p.m.:

INDOOR DINING

Indoor dining can resume at 50 percent capacity with distancing, and following strict public health requirements this Friday at 5 p.m.

OUTDOOR AMUSEMENTS

Outdoor amusements and rides, miniature golf, and go-kart tracks may resume operations with appropriate health and safety protocols this Friday at 5 p.m. Outdoor pools can also reopen at 50 percent capacity.

GRADUATIONS

Gov. Hogan encouraged local schools, where possible, to plan and hold safe outdoor graduation ceremonies with appropriate capacity and distancing measures in place.

Effective Friday, June 19 at 5 p.m.:

GYMS

Indoor gyms and other indoor studio fitness activities, such as dance studios and martial arts, may begin to safely reopen at 50 percent capacity with strict health, distancing, and sanitization measures.

CASINOS, ARCADES, AND MALLS

Casinos, arcades and malls will also be able to begin resuming operations, with strict safety protocols.

SCHOOL & DAYCARE REOPENINGS

Meanwhile, State Superintendent Karen Salmon also made announcements about reopenings in Maryland.

School systems are now able to bring small groups of students and staff into school buildings. These small groups would consist of 10-15 individuals at a time in rooms within a school building, according to officials.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced on Wednesday that the suburban D.C. county could move onto the new phase next week.

In the meantime, Prince George's County remains in phase one of its reopening, which began June 1. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks recently announced phase two may start on June 15.

