Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan bobblehead for sale to benefit healthcare workers

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has been unveiled as the latest leader to get their own bobblehead by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The museum will be donating $5 from every Gov. Hogan Bobblehead sold to the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

Photo: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Since early April, the sales of bobbleheads featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, 35 different Essential Heroes and more have raised $275,000 and counting for the Protect the Heroes fund to provide PPE to the nation’s healthcare workers.

The bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store. They are $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and will ship in January.

"During these unprecedented times, we want to continue to raise funds for an amazing cause while putting a smile on people’s faces with bobbleheads," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "We received a lot of requests to make bobbleheads of these Governors who have been instrumental in the continued fight against COVID-19, so we’re excited to be releasing these bobbleheads today."