Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces $9M in tax credits for student loan debt

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced the awarding of nearly $9 million in tax credits for Maryland residents with student loan debt. The governor announced the tax credits Monday.

The administration says there were 9,600 applicants who were eligible for the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit.

There were 6,331 eligible applicants who attended in-state institutions who will each get $1,000 in tax credits. There were 3,269 eligible applicants who attended out-of-state institutions who will receive $813 each in tax credits.

Last year, the Maryland Higher Education Commission awarded 9,484 Maryland residents tax credits under the initiative.