Maryland makes girls' flag football a varsity high school sport

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The Brief The state of Maryland has voted to sanction girls' flag football as a varsity high school sport. Maryland will become the 18th state to sanction the sport. The inaugural season officially begins with fall sports practices on Aug. 12.



Maryland voted on Friday to sanction girls' flag football as a varsity high school sport starting in fall 2026.

What we know:

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA), the state's governing body for high school sports, voted unanimously to approve the sport. Starting in the 2026-2027 academic year, girls' flag football will become Maryland's 26th state championship sport.

By the numbers:

The sport got its start in 2023, with 10 Frederick County schools fielding teams, and has grown significantly since. This past season, more than 90 Maryland high schools fielded girls' flag football teams.

According to the NFL, Maryland will join 17 other states that have sanctioned the sport so far, including Pennsylvania. Twenty-two other states, including Virginia, Delaware and New Jersey, currently operate pilot programs for girls' flag football.

What they're saying:

MPSSAA officials credited both the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders with helping grow the sport over the last several years and their partnerships with schools in Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George's counties.

MPSSAA Executive Director Andy Warner called Friday "a historic day for our student-athletes and the sport of girls' flag football."

"We set out to create meaningful and equitable opportunities for girls to participate in football across the state, and now, we are seeing that vision realized," Ravens president Sashi Brown said in a press release. "We know that today’s young female athletes will be prepared to become tomorrow’s leaders."

Commanders president Mark Clouse called Friday's vote "an important milestone."

"Growing the game at every level remains a core priority for our organization, and we are proud to support the momentum that has brought girls' flag to full varsity status," Clouse said.

To celebrate Friday's vote, the Ravens have brought several student-athletes from local schools to join them during Night Two of the NFL Draft.

What's next:

The MPSSAA will operate three separate championship levels in its inaugural season, based on school enrollment.

The first season will officially begin on the first day of fall sports practices, Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The state championship games will be in mid-November, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.