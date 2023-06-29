Maryland gas tax rising just in time for holiday weekend

With the summer travel season in full swing, millions of people plan to hit the road this weekend.

If you're leaving from Maryland, filling up your car for that road trip might cost you a bit more.

Not because gas prices are rising, but because Maryland's gas tax is increasing — again.

On Saturday, July 1, the gas tax in Maryland is going up to 47 cents a gallon, which is a 30% increase in just two years. The price jump at the pump is of course tied to inflation, and local policies put into place years ago.

Featured article

Gloria Kini just graduated from college. At that age - money matters.

"Every single cent," Gloria said.

She also drives for Uber, so: "Gas is definitely always on my mind," she added.

But like everyone else FOX 5 spoke to at the gas pumps, Gloria was surprised by the news that Maryland's gas tax is increasing this weekend.

The 10% jump is one of the highest in the nation. And estimates say it'll cost the average driver in Maryland more than $350 a year.

The revenue generated from the gas tax goes toward statewide road and highway projects and according to state data, it raised roughly $1.1 billion for that fund in 2022. Despite Governor Wes Moore pleading with the Maryland General Assembly to come together to get it changed, the tax hike dates back to a law passed in 2012 that automatically increases the state's fuel tax every year on July 1 based on rising inflation rates.

Lobsang Wangkang has owned a gas station on Rockville Pike for nearly 20 years.

He said his customers are frustrated and so is he, because right now is just not the right time to raise the tax, especially after a hike last year.

"People are already suffering, so why should we make people suffer again and again?" Wangkang said.

Related article

According to AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean, they're expecting roughly 1.2 million people in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area to travel this Fourth of July weekend. Dean said about a million of those people will drive to their destinations.

So, here's some good news — gas prices are down $1.30 from this time last year when they were averaging around $3.70 a gallon in the District.

And, they seem to be staying stable.

"This is normally a time period where in a more traditional year, we'd see gas prices climbing up with higher demand leading into the summer travel season, but we've not seen that this year," Dean said.

So like all things, it's about perspective — even at the pump.

"I used to live in California," said driver Jonathan Marino. "I was just visiting there, and it's like $5, $6, $7, so this? I see $4, I see $3, and I'm like, ‘yeah, cool, pull over!’ So, I'm not complaining too much."