Maryland father who died in fatal fireworks incident to be remembered by community at FedEx Field

Damon Hammond would have celebrated his 21st birthday Sunday. Instead, family, friends, and complete strangers are planning to gather at FedEx Field Monday to remember him after he died using fireworks on July 5.

Irvin Hammond says his son was best known in the community for playing football with Peppermill Youth Association, The Prince George's County Boys and Girls Club, and Flowers High School in Landover.

Mr. Hammond says everyone is in disbelief over Damon's death.

"He was a great kid," Mr. Hammond said. "He was a great young man, and I'm just in disbelief."

Around 9 p.m. on July 5, first responders with the Deputy State Fire Marshal's Office and the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to Bannister Circle in Waldorf after a caller reported that a man had been injured while setting off fireworks.

According to officials, Damon and a group of friends were lighting fireworks behind a home when one went off while in a mortar tube.

Damon sustained serious hand and chest injuries, and he was taken to the Charles Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

"This is a tragic event that actually occurred within our state," said Oliver Alkire, Maryland's master deputy state fire marshal. "We typically have not seen one of these type of injuries in the last few years. However, we are aware of these types of injuries across the country. It just goes to show you the dangers of fireworks."

Mr. Hammond has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral and other expenses. So far, more than $7,000 have been raised.

Damon leaves behind a one-month-old baby boy. He was the oldest of four siblings, including two sisters and a brother.

Mr. Hammond told FOX 5 that Damon was striving to be a good father.

