Maryland expanding Eastern Shore testing after surge in poultry worker COVID-19 cases

Maryland health officials are expanding testing on the Eastern Shore after a surge in COVID-19 cases among poultry workers.

Governor Larry Hogan pointed out that with 279 confirmed cases among poultry workers, Wicomico County now has the fourth highest number of cases in the state – surpassing Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.

He also noted that beyond the health hazard, the outbreak poses a potential threat to Maryland’s “leading agricultural industry” – as well as the nation’s food-supply chain.

“At my request, a CDC field team has arrived on the ground and is working closely with state and local health officials on a comprehensive public health plan for the Eastern Shore poultry industry. As part of our expanded testing strategy, we have launched a new testing site at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury. Additionally, we have quickly mobilized a community testing site in Caroline County,” Hogan said

