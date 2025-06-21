Maryland driver crashes into state trooper vehicle on I-495 in Prince George's County

A Maryland driver struck a struck the rear of the patrol vehicle early Saturday morning while conducting a crash investigation on the Capital Beltway.

The driver has been identified as 34-year-old Teo Kim of Hanover, Maryland. They were transported by ambulance to Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center for medical attention.

What we know:

Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the area of inner loop I-495 at Greenbelt Road for a report of a trooper-involved crash at approximately 2:44 a.m. According to authorities, the preliminary investigation indicates that the trooper was in his marked patrol vehicle conducting a crash investigation when a gray Tesla, operated by Kim, struck the rear of the patrol vehicle, which had all emergency lights activated.

It is believed that impairment may have contributed to the crash.

Authorities say the charges are pending consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Prince George’s County. This remains an ongoing investigation.

