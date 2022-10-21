Maryland Department of Health reports monkeypox-related death

Maryland is reporting a monkeypox-related death in the state.

The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed the death of a Maryland resident in which monkeypox was a contributing factor. MDH says the individual was immunocompromised, resulting in a more severe case.

"Human monkeypox is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death," said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan. "If you are eligible, such as being immunocompromised or at-risk, the best way to protect yourself against serious illness from MPX is by getting vaccinated."

READ MORE: Monkeypox outbreak may have peaked in US, but still widespread: officials

According to MDH, MPX is a rare but serious illness caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, which can infect humans and other animals. Most people who get MPX recover without any serious complications or the need for medical treatment.

MDH says people living with a condition that weakens the immune system, such as advanced or untreated HIV, AIDS, certain cancers, an organ transplant or another immune deficiency disorder, may be more likely to have serious complications or need treatment. Getting vaccinated can protect against getting MPX or can reduce the severity of illness if you do get MPX.

READ MORE: Maryland launches monkeypox dashboard to track critical data

MDH encourages all Maryland residents to follow the recommended prevention steps and to get vaccinated if exposed to MPX or are at higher risk of being exposed. Register for the free vaccine here.

To learn more about MPX, click here.